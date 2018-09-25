Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Minister Greenidge Attends Unveiling of Nelson Mandela Statue at UN Headquarters

Sep 25, 2018

President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, stand alongside the statue of Nelson Mandela

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge, joined Heads of Government attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue just outside of the General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters.

During the ceremony, which was held yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that “Nelson Mandela embodied the highest values of the United Nations – peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity”.

The unveiling of the statue also marks the start of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level plenary meeting held to celebrate the 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, as well as to promote his values.

Minister Greenidge was expected to chair a segment of the Summit yesterday.

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

