Limacol Football 2018… Knockout action kicks off tonight at MOE ground

Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Twelve teams have been reduced to eight following the completion of the round-robin phase of the 2018 Limacol Football Tournament being contested at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground and quarterfinal action is set to commence tonight at the Carifesta Avenue venue from 18:00hrs.
In the first match, Mocha Arcadia based Riddim Squad will face Beacon FC which is coached by Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Braithwaite and this would be followed by the anticipated clash between Police FC and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) at 20:00hrs.
On Thursday, the high flying Mahaica Determinators will match skills with Pouderoyen which pulled off close wins in their final two round-robin encounters, in the opening game at 18:00hrs.
City side Santos FC will oppose another East Coast Demerara’s side, Buxton Stars in the feature clash that starts at 20:00hrs.
The semifinals will blow off on Sunday with tonight’s winners playing the first match followed by Thursday’s winners in the second. The champions of the tournament will pocket $600,000 while the runners up in the event will pocket $300,000, second place $150,000 and third $75,000.
