Guyana off to a slow start at 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia

The Guyana Chess Teams got off to a slow start as both teams drop their opening games when the 43rd World Chess Olympiad, hosted by Batumi, started yesterday with the first symbolic move made by the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili on the Georgian first team leader Baadur Jobava’s board.

In the women’s category, Guyana came up against Venezuela. WFM Maria Varona Thomas rated 1739 playing board one loss to WFM Amelia Hernandez Bonilla rated 2044, WCM Sheriffa Ali rated 1365 lost to WIM Tairu Manuela Rovira Contreras, while Nellisha Johnson and Sasha Shariff went down to WFM Corals Patino Garcia and WFM Marvia Josefina Alvarado Arcila who are rated 2023 and 1956 respectively.

In the open category, the men came up against a much stronger Albania side. CM Anthony Drayton rated 2024 matched moves against IM Dritan Mehmeti rated 2391. Mehmeti proved to be a bit stronger to secure a hard fought win.

CM Taffin Khan rated 1900 playing board two losses to Llambi Pasko rated 2386, Loris Nathoo rated 1665 and Glenford Colette rated 1653 playing board three and four went down to FM Franc Ashiku rated 2373 and IM Ilir Seitaj rated 2360 respectively.

The women’s team will take on Nigeria in round two, while the men will take on our neighbour to the east, Suriname. The Guyana Chess Federation is expressing special thanks to the following sponsors; Ministry of Health, National Sports Commission, Courts Guyana, King’s Jewellery, PPDI, Sasha’s Cells and the Trophy Stall for the ri support in ensuring that the teams are able to be at these championships where 151 countries in eth world are competing.