GHB Development League… GCC Bingo Spartans clinch Female U-19 Title

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Bingo Spartans were crowned the 2018 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Development League Female Under-19 champions following their final round win over St. Joseph’s at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue on Sunday afternoon last.

Spartans hammered St Joseph’s 6-0 courtesy of a hat-trick off the stick of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Sarah Klautky who netted in the 3rd, 36th and 39th minute while Abosaide Cadogan, the leading goal getter in the division, added a brace in the 27th and 38th minute with the other scored by Haley Carpenter in the 34th minute.

Other results of the day’s play saw Hikers beating Saints Splinters 3-0, GCC Pitbulls mauling Saints Sonics 7-0, North Ruimveldt (NR) Multilateral drawing with Joseph Warriors 1-1 and Old Fort getting past Saints Sonics 2-1, all in the Boys’ Under-19 division.