Dem boys seh …Royston and Jagdeo should be in jail

Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, News 0
Not everybody should get power on de earth. De Clown Clerk is one of dem. Imagine he so powerful that he tek state land and rent it out. Nobody don’t know if he pay in de money.
His action mirrors a Jagdeo in so many ways. Dem boys can’t forget some of de things Jagdeo do wid state assets. He tek state assets fuh heself and fuh he friends and family.
He tek Duke Lodge and spend almost $100M to nice up de place then he sell to Gerry fuh next to nutten. Same thing he do wid de Sanata Complex.
He spend couple hundred million tax dollars fuh nice up de place. He put in new roads and he refurbish and renovate all de buildings and then give he friend, Babbie fuh next to nutten.
Jagdeo tek Pradoville land and build he mansion. De Clown Clerk try fuh tek Farnum playground in Bel Air fuh build he mansion. Nobody didn’t go to court fuh stop Jagdeo but dem had to go to court to stop de Clown Clerk from tekking de ground.
He seh he rent toilet fuh $90,000 a month just fuh he guard pee. Everybody know that fuh $90,000 he coulda build three permanent toilet—one in ee bedroom, one in de hallway and one fuh de guard.
De Town Clown not far away. Dem boys believe she gun get ketch up in de COI. Remember she and de Clown Clerk secretly sign de parking meter deal that spark nuff protest.
Dem tek free trip to Mexico and dem been to Panama. Nutten is free these days suh dem boys want to know wha dem give up.
She brave because she going back again fuh be Town Clown a second time. De perks sweet but old people seh wha sweet ah mouth does bitta in you behind and wuss if it got pepper.
Talk half and remember scampishness never prosper. Where is Royston today?
