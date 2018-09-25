BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Final… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CCCC in a thriller to become champions

Rose Hall Town and Albion Community Centre over the past 15 years have dominated Berbice Cricket and in the process has established a rivalry that leaves cricket fans begging for more. Albion Community Centre two weeks ago, edged their rivals by six runs to win the Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 title but Rose Hall Town Bakewell on Saturday last turned the tables on Albion beating them by seven runs in a final that was described as one of the closest every played in Berbice.

The final was a historic one as it was the first ever played at the Hampshire Cricket Ground and attracted a fair sized crowd. Albion won the toss and elected to field after the umpires were forced to reduce the match to 45-overs per side due to preparation moisture on the pitch.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell lost opener Vikash Subramanie for 4 in the first over bowled by Sarwan Chaitnarine but a second wicket partnership of 40 between Jonathan De Viera and Angelino Ramdial stabilised the innings before De Viera ran himself for 17 at 44-2 in the 8th over. With the wicket proving difficult for fast scoring, the RHT Bakewell batsmen rotated the strike but the crucial run out of National junior player Jonathan Rampersaud resulted in the lower half of the innings falling apart.

Mahendra Gopilall, the Guyana U-15 player scored 17 while Rampersaud 15, Angelino Ramdial 14, Chanderpaul Govindan 11 and Aaron Beharry 10 were the batsmen to reach double figures. Leon Cecil 2-25 and T. Sandanand 2-38 were the best bowlers for Albion while Sarwan Chaitnarine, Gourav Ramesh, Inzam Shazam and P. Ganesh took a wicket apiece.

Needing to score 127 from 47 overs to win the title, Albion lost Sarwan Chaitnarine with the score on 12 when he was brilliantly caught and bowled by off spinner Tyrese Sealey for 4. Sealey struck again in his following over to have Hemendra Gurdyal for 7 and then 12 year-old mystery spinner Matthew Pattaya had the inform Leon Cecil caught at short extra cover by Aaron Beharry for 1to leave Albion at20-3 in the 10th over.

National left arm spinner Jeremy Sandia then dismissed the dangerous Surendra Ramcharitar for 17 as Albion collapsed to 34-4. However a solid fifth wicket partnership of 52 between an elegant R. Kassim and the aggressive Inzam Shazam brought Albion back into the game before the impressive Aaron Beharry had Shazam caught by Angelino Ramdihal with the score reading 86-5. At that stage they needed 51 from 19 overs with 5 wickets in hand. The all spin Rose Hall Town attack consisting of Tyrese Sealey, Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pattaya, Jeremy Sandia, Lucas Arthur and Aaron Beharry then tightened the screws backed up with brilliant fielding.

Karim top scored with 41 but was guilty of extreme slow scoring. He was ninth out at 114-9 stumped by Govindan off Rampersaud, trying to play his first aggressive shot. Albion was dismissed for 119 off 44 overs, with Rampersaud trapping T. Sooknanand LBW for 2 to send the fans of Rose Hall Town into wild celebrations.

Sealey 3-25, Aaron Beharry 2-22, Rampersaud 2-24 and Jeremy Sandia 2-26 were the wicket takers for the champions. Twelve year-old Matthew Pattaya who has modeled his bowling action after his idol Sunil Narine had the remarkable figures of 9-3-12-0.

BCB President Hilbert Foster praised the Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Tournament as another remarkable success of his administration. The tournament he stated was another stepping stone in returning Berbice cricket to its former glory.

He praised the support of the former West Indies batting maestro, Ramnaresh Sarwan and informed the audience that Sarwan came on board as the first sponsor of his tenure, fifteen minutes after his election. He urged the young players to continue practicing as many more tournaments would be played in the near future. Former BCB President Anil Beharry, who represented Sarwan at the presentation ceremony hailed both teams for the discipline, hard work and friendship displayed during the game.

He also hailed the outstanding work of the Board, which has now completed six of the 22 tournaments it has committed itself to. Berbice Cricket Board Secretary and Chairman of the Cricket Competitions Committee Robby Saywack, also expressed gratitude to Sarwan and expressed confidence that once the good weather continues, then they would be able to wrap up all the tournaments by the end of December.

Tyrese Sealey was named man-of-the-match while RHT Bakewell carried home $70,000 and trophy. Albion received $40,000 and trophy