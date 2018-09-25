Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Kobras sting Eagles; Guardians stop Pacesetters

The Burnham Hard Court saw one of the better turnout of spectators on Sunday night last to witness two more matches in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme First, Second and Under-23 Division Leagues.

In the feature match, Kobras Basketball Club handed Eagles their first loss in the first division after winning the contest 64-61. Skipper Carlos Edwards led the victorious Agricola based team with 17 points including two three-pointers while Trevor Smith (16) and Jermaine Slater (13) both got into double figures during the closely contested clash.

Eagles had narrowly led for the majority of the game but back to back three pointers from Carlos Edwards and Travis Stuart along with a three-point play from Trevor Smith brought the demise of Eagles in the last two minutes of play; Kobras played with more intent throughout the final quarter.

Travis Belgrave (16), Michael Richards (12) and Ryan Gullen (10) were the top scorers for Eagles in the loss. Meanwhile, in the opening match, Plaisance Guardians bounced back to brush Clement Brusch’s Pacesetters 75-61, following their shock one-point defeat to University of Guyana (UG) Trojans, last Thursday.

Terrence Daniels’ incredible form continued for the Guardians and he swooshed in a game-high 27 points for the East Coast Demerara club, while Delroy Critchlow (20) was also on fire during the 14-point win. George Yearwood (15) along with a quiet Zion Gray (11) were the main men for the losing Pacesetters side.

The Banks DIH sponsored GABA leagues which will run until December continues tomorrow at the same venue with another double header. First at 18:30hrs it will be a great clash between the inform Plaisance Guardians and Eagles in the Under-23 division while the struggling Pepsi Sonics will look to have their first win of the first division league when they play Kobras at 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman)