US$16M contract awarded for Region One ferry

Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
A $3.2Billion (US $15.6Million) contract was awarded for construction and supply of a passenger and cargo ocean ferry vessel and associated equipment that will ply the North West route from Parika to Mabaruma.
This was announced yesterday by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, at a post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.
“We will be receiving funding from India for the construction of the ferry. That process is a lengthy one because it has to go through our public service plus the Indian public service, so it takes time from the actual conceptualisation of a project to fund it. It would have gone through several phases and now a company has been identified to construct the ferry,” Minister Harmon explained.
The North West district is currently served by the Transport and Harbours Department’s refurbished M.V. Barima along with the Lady Northcote.
To improve the facilities and quality of services offered to the travelling public on the waterways, a sum of $500M has been allocated in 2018, for the docking of M.V. Makouria, M.V. Kanawan and M.V. Sabanto in 2018.
