2018 Heritage Games… Guyana Rush Saints and Paruima win football titles

Sep 25, 2018 Sports 0

Paruima women, Champions of the 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games football competition.

Guyana Rush Saints, 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games football champs.

Three days of fun filled activities at the 2018 Amerindian Heritage Games, coordinated successfully by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground with Guyana Rush Saints (male) and Paruima (female) winning the coveted football titles.
Franklin Parks, who was part of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) historic Train and Play Camp in Brazil, dealt the deciding blow in the 29th minute for Region # 9’s Guyana Rush Saints as they needled the defending champions Port Kaituma of Region #1.
On the distaff side, Region #7’s Paruima played to 3-3 draw with Lethem Gladiators before eventually winning via kicks from the penalty mark, 4-1. Scoring for the eventual winners were Merlyn Percy (44th), Stesha Robertson (71st) and Betsy Gonsalves in extra time while Sonia Griffith (21st) and a double from Vandette Henry in the 43rd minute and extra time accounted for the Gladiators goals during full and extra-time.
The respective winners, male and female pocketed $300,000 and a trophy each with the two runners-up collecting $200,000 and a trophy each.

