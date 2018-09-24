Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race Dey captures feature event; Gopilall, Niles, Bentley, Jackson in winners’ lane

Curtis Dey proved too good for his rivals to win the open title when the 16th annual Victor Macedo Memorial cycle road race was contested yesterday. Dey, 19, of Trojan Cycling Club, used his experience to good effect and crossed the finish line in a time of 3 Hours 16 Minutes 47 Seconds.

Ajay Gopilall won the junior category, Junior Niles claimed the veteran Under-45 division, Jude Bentley captured the mountain bike segment and Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson carted off the veteran Over-45 crown.

The race commenced at the Demerara Cricket Club in Queenstown with a rolling start, proceeded to Homestretch Avenue and then to Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to Homestretch Avenue for the finish.

Dey, Alanzo Ambrose and Paul De Nobrega shared the lead at various stages in main event which spanned 73 miles and on their way back to the city, Dey managed to break away from his rivals at the DSL on Mandella Avenue and maintained the lead for the remainder of the event; he was all alone at the finish line.

Ambrose took the runner up spot, De Nobrega finished third, Andrew Hicks fourth followed by Gopilall, Deeraj Garbarran, Andre Green, Balram Narine and Walter Grant-Stuart in that order. De Nobrega and Niles took two primes apiece while there was one each for Dey, Hicks and Garbarran.

Gopilall won the junior category which also spanned a distance of 73 miles in 3:16:47, ahead of Adealie Hodge and Donovan Fraser. The veteran Under-45 race covered a distance of 55 miles with Mark Spencer and Lear Nunes taking second and third positions, respectively.

Bentley won the mountain bike race (55 miles) in 2 Hours 30 Minutes 43 Seconds ahead of Julio Melville and Quincy Punch. Jackson (Vet. O-45) victory came in 2.26.27; he was followed by Amrit Sankar and Neil Gomes.

In an invited comment, Dey showered praises on the Almighty and said he felt very comfortable with the win. He stated that the race was a difficult one taking into consideration the wind factor but he backed himself throughout. A total of 55 cyclists started the event.