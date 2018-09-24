Rotary Club of Georgetown hosts successful day of sports

Scores of members from various Homes converged at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground yesterday when the Rotary Club of Georgetown hosted a day of sports under the theme, ‘Be the Inspiration’, for Persons with Disabilities.

Following a march-pass involving the 20 participating Homes from across Guyana, the athletes took part in a number of events and were presented with medals for their courageous efforts.

The events included 25m assisted walk, limited mobility walk, 50m and 80m race for boys and girls in various age groups for intellectual disability, hearing impaired and visually impaired, wheelchair, walk race and musical chairs.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, President of the Club, Harrinand Persaud said he is happy with the response and lauded the athletes for their efforts. “Everybody was a winner today and we want to make sure that they must all feel welcome in society. Sports can be used as a tool not only to motivate the youths but also to bring people together.”

He pointed out that they have been doing this event for over 20 years and expressed gratitude to the sponsors and Georgetown Cricket Club. Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre won the Best Dressed award while David Rose School won the title for the Best Team in the March Pass.

Other participating teams were Lion’s School for Children with Special Needs, Guyana Society for the Blind, Linden Centre for the Handicapped, St. Rose’s Visually Impaired Unit, Guyana Association for the Visually Impaired, Arch Achievers, Open Doors Centre, Differently Abled Athletic Club, Region Two Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR), Region Three CBR, East Bank Special Needs School, East Bank CBR, East Coast CBR, West Coast Berbice CBR, Ruimveldt Parent Support Group, Achilles Track Club of Guyana and Kuru Kuru CBR.

The event was sponsored by Kings Jewellery, Food for the Poor, Amar Ally, Shamdas Kirpalani, Banks DIH, Sasenarine Sankar, Ray Rahaman, Shazeela Shaw of GBTI, Shaym Prasad, Republic Bank, George Humphrey, Alvin Rambarran, NAMILCO, De Sinco Trading, Deo Persaud, Nalico and Nafico, Ashok Parsram, Suresh Narwani, Bruce Vieira, Edmond Vieira, Mr. Persaud, Sterling Products, Hot and Spicy, IMEX, Modern Optical, National Sports Commission, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Jack Ali and Sons.