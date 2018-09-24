RAN 7s – Barbados Jamaica pip Guyana’s Green Machine in dying seconds again for title

Unfortunately for Guyana’s Male Rugby Team, the Green Machine, it was déjà vu for them when Jamaica ‘Crocs’ ran away with a late try in the dying seconds of the game to break a 17-17 deadlock to eventually win 22-17 in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship which concluded yesterday at the Belle Vue Plantation and Polo Club in St. Michael, Barbados.

Leading up to the game winning try, the Guyanese gave away a penalty with less than a minute remaining on the clock and the men from Reggae land capitalised fully to pull off a similar last gasp stunner which they had inflicted on the Guyanese during last year’s final in Mexico City, Mexico.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, Jamaica defended their five-point lead to secure their berth in the Hong Kong 7s qualifiers. However, both finalists have secured their spot to the 2019 Pan American Games which will be hosted in Lima, Peru 2019.

During the Green Machine’s journey to the final, they comfortably negotiated their way past Dominican Republic 12-5 but the semifinal clash with Mexico was tighter with a solitary try making the difference for the Guyanese in the close shaved 17-12 finish.

On the distaff side, the Guyanese ladies fell to eventual champions Mexico 7-27 in their final group game before going down to Bahamas 5-20 in the women’s plate semifinal but found some resolve when they outplayed Bermuda 32-0 to finish seventh overall.