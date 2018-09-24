Local conservationists warn against killing, capturing jaguars, other ‘wild’ creatures

– Clash between man and beast as Guyana’s housing expansion increases

The clash between man and beast for space in some expanding housing areas in Guyana appears to be reaching a crucial phase.

These animals are being viewed as a potential threat in areas that they alone once inhabited.

With humans now encroaching on their territory, it is the creatures that are losing the battle.

Just a few weeks ago, some residents posed with a monstrous anaconda they had killed at Mahaica, backdam Unity. Last week, farmers in the backlands of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, lamented that jaguars were slaughtering their cattle.

However, officials attached to the Protected Areas and Wildlife Commissions appear to have no answers to the situation.

“Wild animals belong to the wild and the reason that humans are finding themselves in conflicts with these animals is because humans continue to invade the animals’ territories as they move closer and closer into hinterland and forested areas,” an official said in a recent interview with this newspaper.

Officials attached to the Commissions have therefore warned against venturing into the animals’ territory. However, the officials noted that there are no defined boundaries stipulating how far humans are allowed to venture in these forested areas.

A study is still underway to determine the boundary lines.

In the interim, staff attached to the conservation bodies have recommended that regardless of all the dangers posed by wild animals on human livestock or territory, killing or trapping of these animals is prohibited.

The conservationists explained that the reason they urge people against capturing these animals (especially the jaguars) is because the animals are “territorial.”

“It is the same concept as if you kill it, you’re still opening up territory and how it works is that if you kill one jaguar in essence, all you do is open the space for another jaguar to come.”

When asked if there is an option of removing the animal from one area and relocating it somewhere else, the conservationists explained, “If you relocate the animal you might put it into another animal’s territory and it’s not going to end well for one or both animals.”

“It is like I decide I want to come and live in your house, and you go home and I’m there; ultimately, we’re going to have a fight to see who now can live in the house.”

The officials noted that, “instead of someone just trapping or shooting the animal, they should report the matter to the relevant authorities such as the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission.

Once a report is made to the Commission, officials said that a response is given with one or two days.

We send a team in “as soon as humanly possible.” The officials explained that the team usually makes an assessment before taking any action in the conflict area.