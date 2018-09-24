Indigenous Heritage Games St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Moruca, Laluni and Mahdia win on final day

Hundreds of fans flocked to the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground yesterday to witness the action packed final day of the 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games which saw teams from across the 10 Administrative Regions of Guyana going head to head for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes in cricket, archery, volleyball and football.

In addition, there were also attractions for the entire family with novelty competitions and a kid’s corner. All the competitive games saw participation of both male and female sides. In cricket, Laluni defeated Mahdia in a low scoring contest while the ladies of St. Cuthbert’s Mission successfully defended their title after chasing down a competitive 90 runs inside eight overs losing just three wickets playing against Kartabo of Lower Mazuruni.

The winners and runners-up of the cricket tournament both pocketed $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. In volleyball, Moruca ladies served their way past Pakuri in straight sets, 15-11, 15-6. In the men’s final, Mahdia

got the better of Bartica and as was the case in the first match, they won in straight sets 15-8, 15-7.

Following their victories, both Mahdia (men) and Moruca (women) are $100,000 richer.

In archery, Burnette Gordon; mother of national hockey players Aliyah and Brianna Gordon, successfully defended her title in the women’s division while Ivor Williams was the best male shooter yesterday.

Gordon expressed her delight in the huge turnout and hailed the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs for yet another successful hosting of the event when commenting on the three-day event.

Up to the press time, the football male and female finals were not completed; the results of those matches will be featured in tomorrow’s edition.