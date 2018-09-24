GFF donate to Indigenous Heritage Sports and Baramita Community

As Guyana observes Indigenous Heritage Month, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) made presentations to the Indigenous Heritage Sports and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on behalf of the community of Baramita in Region One respectively.

The GFF presented 10 pairs of cleats to the Heritage Sports on Friday at the commencement of the event held at Everest Cricket Club Ground while six footballs were presented at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

In presenting the cleats, President Wayne Forde said it was made on request and the GFF was happy to contribute to the cause: “Minster Garrido-Lowe would have made some representation today that some of the athletes were short on boots so it’s our pleasure to donate some boots.” Meanwhile, in receiving the balls on behalf of the Baramita Community yesterday, Mervyn Williams, Vice President and Advisor to the Honorable Minister Sydney Allicock, said the U15 team will be beneficiaries of the balls.

“The Ministry is pleased to receive these gifts of six balls from the Guyana Football Federation, on behalf of the Baramita Community, which will help the young footballers, specifically the U15 team, to not only more aggressively pursue their studies through exercise, which will enhance their thinking power but also give them an opportunity to indulge in an extra-curricular activity. This is beneficial to them and will keep them away from activities which are perhaps not in their bets interest.”