GBBC’s Young Blood Boxing Card Bajan King stops Richmond by TKO; Delon Charles shines on debut in best fight of the night

Story and photos by Sean Devers

In what is planned to be a monthly event, the inaugural Young Blood ‘The Proving Ground’ Boxing Card on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) flattered to deceive as a disappointing turn-out witnessed an ordinary standard of Professional Boxing.

Thirty Year-old Barbadian Keithland King, who registered knockouts in two previous fights, improved his Professional record to 3-0 when Berbician Derick Richmond failed to answer the bell for third round in a fight scheduled for six rounds.

After a 45-minute late start which has become ‘a normal thing’ at most events in Guyana, the curtain raiser between Featherweights, debutant Delon Charles and Terrence Adams was the best fight of the night as Charles made an auspicious start to his Pro career; winning by a unanimous decision.

The other results of the first Boxing card at CASH since January saw the towering James Moore of Linden destroy an out-of-condition Romeo Norville in a four-round Light

Heavyweight contest to win by a majority verdict.

Joel Williamson made a successful Professional debut against Anson Green; gaining a unanimous decision in the 140 pounds Junior Welterweight bout while Rewinna David out boxed Ansilla Norville in the lone female bout of the night.

The main bout was changed from a Super Middleweight to a catch-weight because Richmond turned up for Friday’s weight-in, 14 lbs above the 160lbs weight class and was given up to Saturday morning to lose some weight.

After two rounds, the contest seemed to be heading for an entertaining showpiece before the 29-year-old Richmond, to the surprise of the fans, remained on his stool when the bell rang for the start of the third round.

King, who just missed qualifying for 2016 Olympics, had promised to knockout Richmond, who has Professional record of 12 fights, 5 wins with 4 KOs, 5 losses and 1 draw, inside three rounds.

King entered the ring for the second time in Guyana following his victory over A

nson Green in January with his little son and the opening round began with a total contrast in physique as rangy King established his dominance on the outside.

But Richmond was weaving his way to his opponent’s mid-section in a round which saw both boxers sizing up their man, both trying to gain the initiative. The second stanza began with Richmond, making his return to the ring for the first time since 2016, being the aggressor with a flurry of wicked head and body shots.

But the Bajan took his blows like a man and retaliated with some brutal combinations of his own which had the Berbician covering up to counter the on

slaught. Richmond began to jab and move but the fitter King cut off the ring and backed him up with punches in bunches.

The pair then traded some tame punches to end the second round before Richmond, who seemed reluctant to fight even before the contest commenced, called it a night, thus

robbing the Bajan his third consecutive knockout.

After the fight the 5 feet 10-inch pugilist who was born in St Vincent but moved to Barbados as a six-year-old, said he was surprised that Richmond threw in the towel since he was going for the knockout in the third round. He said it is always a special feeling the fight in Guyana.

The fight between Charles and Adams was a close one with Charles using 1-2 combinations to the body and head of Adams who was quick to counter punch with jabs to the head. The boxers danced around the ring as the action motored on, after three rounds Charles seemed to be ahead.

Adams upped the tempo in the final and a hard right staggered Charles who quickly recovered and retaliated with shots of his own. When the dust had settled, the 29-year-old who has won 46 amateur fights had begun his Pro career in promising fashion.