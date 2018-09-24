GABA/Banks DIH Leagues Two upsets on Saturday as Eagles and Guardians win

Latest update September 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
Bounty Colts were unfortunate again in the first division of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme tournament being played at the Burnham Hard Court in the City following Guardians’ Nikkolai Smith’s 17 points which subjected the defending champions to a 53-68 defeat.
Colts previous match on Thursday was washed out after they were leading University of Guyana (UG) Trojans 58-43 but Guardians, which they narr
owly defeated 2-1 in last year’s three-game finals, handed the two-time reigning champions another rare loss.
Anton Fileen (13) and Neetzekiel Yisrael (12) also made their contribution to the East Coast Demerara club’s 15-point win. For the champions, Ramone Fogenay and Shamar France each netted 12 points with skipper Shaine Webster only hitting nine points.
The team is missing the injured Shelroy Thomas very much with Jonathon Mangra (5) having a horrible night, missing at least five attempted three-pointers. Meanwhile, in the opening game, Sherland Gillis continues to be a standout player for Eagles Basketball Club. After leading the Saint Stanislaus College based team to victory in the second division on Wednesday with 30 points, the Berbician continued his fine form in the U-23 division with a game-high 26 points that secured his club’s 69-60 triumph over Kobras.
Captain, Shemar Huntley provided welcome support Gillis pouring in 18 points, no other teammate got into double figures. Amoniki John (17) and Akeam Morrison were the top performers for the losing, East Bank Demerara based team.
The competition continues on Wednesday night, from 18:30hrs it will be a great clash between the inform Plaisance Guardians and Eagles in the U-23 division while the struggling Pepsi Sonics will look to have their first win of the first division league when they play
Kobras from 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)
