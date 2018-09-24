Floodlights to tour Trinidad and Tobago

Latest update September 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will don their whites when they take on two teams in a Goodwill Hardball Tour of Trinidad and Tobago on September 28 and 29. Floodlights will tackle their host Munroe Road Masters on September 28 and will play a Select XI at the Brian Lara Stadium the following day.
The Floodlights team will be led by former Berbice Inter County all-rounder Anil Beharry while Rakesh Arjune will serve as his deputy. Current Cricket West Indies selector Travis Dowlin will be in the Twin Island Republic and will appear as a guest player for the touring team.
Floodlights: Anil Beharry (Captain), Ricky Deonarain, Dennis Mangroo, Kenrick Persaud, Dubraj Singh, Aftar Khan, Glendon Fredericks, Valmicki Dilchand, Vishnu Hardyal, Shabeer Baksh, Patrick Khan, Dennis D’Andrade, Rakesh Arjune, Parshoo Arjune and Travis Dowlin.
