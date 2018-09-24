First ever business-to-business expo hailed a success

Organisers and exhibitors at the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) on the final day hailed the event a success.

Coordinator, Tameca Singh said the objectives outlined by the committee for Guyana’s first ever business-to-business event were achieved.

Singh said, “A couple of our exhibitors have been able to make deals on the floor. Also, they were able to get into markets they have been trying to get into for quite some time. It has been quite exciting for us. Those were the stories we wanted to hear and that’s the reason we created this platform. I think the bar has been set for this event and we can only go up from here.”

Several exhibitors at the event said the response to their product launch over the past three days has been overwhelming.

“This has been a really great forum for us. It has really brought many potential buyers. The response was magnificent. We have buyers from Toronto, Canada, and the Caribbean. They were all excited when they saw our products because they were impressed with our quality,” said Cheeka Kunjbeharry of Roy’s Quality Spices.

Havin Ramnauth, Manager of Havin’s Custom Fabrication said, “It’s awesome, I cannot complain about the response for the last three days. We had many queries to answer. The show was great. I look forward to next year, I will definitely be here.”

Quality Assurance Manager of NAMILCO (National Milling Company), Taijawattie William said, “I think it actually met our objectives because we are seeing a lot of interest from buyers. They were asking about our distribution chain, whether we have the flour in their country or if we are interested in doing business.”

Today, the final day of the show was open to the public. Many patrons, local and international buyers had their final look at the products on display. Both local and International investors were impressed with the exhibition, noting that Guyana has surpassed its title of “developing country”.

The event is expected to be an annual one in the Caribbean.