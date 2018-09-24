‘Drunk’ truck driver shoots miner

Latest update September 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

Police have detained a truck driver who allegedly shot a miner just after midnight yesterday during a drunken confrontation at a bar located at Mahdia Landing, Potaro.
Police said that Shaohan ‘Biggs’ Monderson, 27, of Lot 10 Felicity Village, West Coast Demerara, was shot in the left shoulder and left knee. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
A release stated that the wounded man managed to relieve the inebriated shooter of his firearm. The weapon, which was loaded with 15 rounds, was handed over to the police.
The suspect, a driver who resides at Second Avenue, Bartica, has been detained.

