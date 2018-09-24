Commander donates cricket and other sports gear to East Bank Berbice

Since taking over the reins of Commander of ‘B’ Division (Berbice) a few weeks ago Assistant Commissioner Mr. Clifton Hicken has been making the rounds to various sections and areas of the division in an effort to strengthen Police and Community relartions.

On Wednesday last, Commander Hicken along with Officer in Charge of Traffic and Transportation Assistant Superintendent Timothy Williams and Divisional Detective Officer Assistant Superintendent Chabinauth Singh and other ranks paid a visit to the East Bank Berbice area.

During the visit the team met with residents of Sisters, Brothers, Friends and other neighbouring villages at the Friends Primary School and addressed issues and concerns of residents. Of major concern was the issue of cooperation between the police and residents and crime.

Also discussed was how the police could help with the revitalisation of sports and recreational activities in the area which would help with the reduction of crime.

Commander Hicken and his team offered suggestions and promised to involved in leading the way in Community and Sports activities. He promised to contact the relevant authorities or the maintenance of grounds and other facilities.

He also promised to reorganise the youth and sports clubs in the area and to assist in whatever other way possible. The Commander also took the opportunity to donate cricket balls and bats and other gear to the community to help in recreational activities and for them to reorganise themselves.