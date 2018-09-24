Latest update September 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-Over League Round 5 on today with four matches; Essequibo & Georgetown lead points table

Round 5 of the 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-Over League will be contested today with four matches scheduled. Upper Corentyne will battle Essequibo at Port Mourant, Georgetown oppose West Demerara at GCC, East Bank will challenge West Berbice at Bush Lot and Lower Corentyne face East Coast at Enmore. All matches commence from 09 00hrs.
At the end of round four rounds, Essequibo and Georgetown are atop of the points table sharing with 9 points each.
Following is the latest Points Standings at the end of Round 4.

