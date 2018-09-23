Scarce resources wasted as Brickdam lockups remain a white elephant

Latest update September 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Over the years, it was the biggest and most feared lockups in the country. It held dozens of persons pending their court appearances.
But the conditions at the Brickdam lockups were beyond horrendous. The toilet facilities were almost non-existent and shocked human rights activists. The ventilation was also poor, a major dread for police officers and the prisoners.
A decision was made by the then Ministry of Home Affairs, around 2013 for the lockups to be upgraded.
Five years later, the lockups have not been commissioned.
The cost to shift prisoners to other lockups, as far as Diamond, has been taking a toll on the limited resources of the Guyana Police Force, with food, vehicles and extra security needed.
The use of the lockups in other smaller stations have been causing overcrowding problems.
In October 2016, Commissioner (ag) of Police, David Ramnarine, admitted that the key detention facility “continues to be of grave concern to us as law enforcement officials”.
“The burden of shifting serious crimes suspects to other lockups on a daily basis is one we have been bearing with tremendous patience over the years. I wish to take this opportunity to urge the officials concerned to spare no effort to realise this much needed facility in the capital city of Georgetown,” Ramnarine had said.
With Brickdam the seat of the “A” Division commander, the situation for the expansion to be completed and the facilities commissioned has never been more critical.
A Division, of which Georgetown is part, reportedly deals with close to 60 percent of the reports of serious crimes.
Commissioner Ramnarine, in that 2016 statement, said that it is challenging for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to find holding facilities for offenders in the division.
“You have to eke out scarce mobile resources and manpower every day to traverse long distances to detain suspects at other facilities,” the Commissioner explained.
Commissioner Ramnarine also explained that there is need for an increase in the number of holding cells at the Brickdam lockups. “They need to make it more efficient; they need to make it more accommodating and they need to address human rights issues.”
In early 2013, the Ministry of Home Affairs- now the Ministry of Public Security- asked for tenders for the building of another storey on top of the old lockups. At the time, under the previous government, the minister was Clement Rohee.
Works were estimated to cost more than $50M, it was reported.
An additional $20M was approved to complete the project last year.
According to officials, the major problems of the new facilities had to do mainly with the way it was designed. It would have been too hot for the prisoners.
The additional monies would have also been used to fix the ventilation problems.
Sep 23, 2018By Sean Devers Three-time Champions GCC beat Police by 15 runs in yesterday’s the NBS 40-overs second division semi-final at Bourda to advance to the final against the winner of two-time champions...
Sep 23, 2018
Sep 23, 2018
Sep 23, 2018
Sep 23, 2018
Sep 23, 2018
During the CPL semi-final, my wife and I were switching channels after each over to escape the onerous banality of seeing... more
It is generally accepted that information management has been a problem for Guyana’s political directorates, past and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]