Region One emerge champions at Indigenous Heritage Swim Meet

Region One, Barima Waini amassed 272 points to emerge champions of the Indigenous Heritage Month Swim Meet which was held yesterday at the National Aquatic Center, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Region Five finished second with 114 points followed by Region three on 102, Region two 43, Region four and Region nine on 24 each. Nelon Lucas of Region One won the Boys 11-12 50m Freestyle in 33.55 seconds ahead of Jude Paterson of Region three in 37.32 seconds.

The Girls 13-14 50m Freestyle was taken by Allianna Charles of Region one in 36.15 seconds, while Jenel Brathwaite of Region one took the runner up spot in 43.42 second and her team mate Madonna Luca finished third in 43.48.

Travis Smith of Region One took the top podium spot in the Boys 13-14 50m Freestyle in 30.19 seconds while his team mate Nelson Lucas finished second in 30.26 and Kemol Williams also of Region one took third place in 32.48 seconds.

The Girls 15-17 50m Freestyle was taken by Morcia Dundas of Region five in 41.30 seconds ahead of Nafeeza Hendricks of Region two in 44.58 and Abigail Andrew third in 5-12. I. Barker of Region three took the Boys 15-17 50m Freestyle in 31.82 seconds while Stallon Clinton of Region five finished second in 31.91 and Kenroy Thornhill of Region nine third in 32.29.

Kary Andrews of Region five carted off the Girls 18 and Over 50m Freestyle in 48.43 seconds while Tyael Campbell of Region one took gold in the Boys 18 and over 50m Freestyle in 27.82seconds. Lindon Barkoye of Region five took the runner up spot in 28.72 and Hyde Williams of Region one ended third in 31.68.

Name Carrian of Region three won the Girls 11-12 25m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle in 23.66 and 53.59 seconds in that order. Nelon Lucas of Region one took gold in the Boys 11-12 25m backstroke in 18.31 seconds while Allianna Charles of Region One won the Girls equivalent in 19.66.

Nelson Lucas carted off the Boys 13-14 25m backstroke in 17.31 seconds, Morcia Dundas of Region five claimed the Girls 15-17 25m backstroke in 22.96 seconds. Stallon Clinton of Region five won the Boys 15-17 25m Backstroke in 18.37 seconds and Andy Atkinson of Region two took the Boys 18 and over 25m backstroke in 16.81 seconds.