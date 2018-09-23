RANS 7s Championship… Green Machine through to quarterfinals; Mixed results for Women

Seven-time Rugby Americas North (RANS) male champions, Guyana, whose team is nicknamed the ‘Green Machine’ kick started their bid to achieve glory once more in the region’s premier Rugby 7s tournament with three out of three wins during group play yesterday in the 2018 edition of the tournament being competed in St. Michael, Barbados.

In their first match, Guyana made light work of Curacao 59-0 with Avery Corbin and Peabo Hamilton each scoring two tries while Vallon Adams, Rickford Cummings, Ronald Myers, Lancelot Adonis and Osei Mckenzie each scored one try.

Adonis successfully converted five times while Cummings saw his efforts flew through the goal posts twice. The Guyanese’ second match was more competitive against the hosts Barbados which they won 19-10. Avery Corbin and Jamal Angus had scored one try each to give the ‘Green Machine’ the upper hand twice with the ‘Bajans’ answering each try but failing to convert on both occasions.

Fortunately for Guyana, Lance Adonis continued his fine kicking form and converted the first two tries before his Captain, Dwayne Schroeder pulled off a magnificent run in the dying seconds to secure an eventually comfortable victory for the Golden Arrowhead.

The Green Machine will clash with the Dominican Republic today from 10:30hrs in the fourth quarterfinal for their chance to reach the final four.

TE respective group winners yesterday were Jamaica Rugby Football Union, Guyana Rugby Football Union – GRFU, Rugby Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago Rugby Football Union. Jamaica will play hosts Barbados in the first quarterfinal at 10:00hrs today followed by Trinidad & Tobago against Bermuda while Mexico will play Bermuda in the third quarterfinal.

On the distaff side, Guyana lost to St. Lucia 25-0 in their first group game before bouncing back to trounce the Bajans 42-0. In their final match of the day, the Guyanese ladies drew 7-7 with Domincan Republic and they will need to end their group stage campaign with a win against Mexico this morning from 09:20hrs to heighten their chances of advancing to the knockout round.