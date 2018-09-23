Latest update September 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Psychology Centre at UG expected to be finished by December 31st

Construction of the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre for behavioral studies and research has begun at the University of Guyana.
Buddy’s Construction is set to renovate what is known as the “Spicy Dish” building on the university campus into a facility used for the psychology center facility. The project should be completed by December 31, 2018.
In less than a year after collaborating with various organizations, including the Caribbean Alliance Network of Psychological Association (CANPA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Psychology programme of the University of Guyana (UG) got underway.
The facility is expected to house a bookstore, food court, model counseling center, student gym, prayer rooms, and therapy room, which will be used to treat mentally ill patients, as well as educate persons in clinical psychology programme.
The facility is also expected to have an extended Medex Station and the ability to cater to various programs including Psychology, Social works, Criminology, and Psychiatry.
Upon the completion of the Psych Centre, UG will be able to offer a Master’s Programme and a Bachelor’s Programme in Clinical Psychology, and a two-year Diploma Programme. It is believed that through the initiation of these programmes the battle against the high rate of mental health challenges should reduce along with the shortage of mental health professionals.
The Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre for Behavioral Studies and Research Centre presumed to complement the mental health department which was established by the Ministry of Public Health, whose department to date is said to be training over 100 such practitioners to work with mentally challenged persons.
The building of the first psychology center was a gift from Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj and in April 2018, during the handing over ceremony, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed highlighted that this was the first major gift by a private individual or foundation to the University of Guyana
However, founder Jay Sobhraj said his education was made possible through grants, and he is grateful now to be in a better position to give back to the prosperity of his homeland.
