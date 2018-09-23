Latest update September 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Griffith cops 14th Laparkan National Park Cycling feature Event

Sep 23, 2018

Christopher Griffith is about to cross the finish line ahead of last year’s winner, Andrew Hicks.

Christopher Griffith overpowered Andrew Hicks to win the feature event of the 14th Laparkan Holdings National Park Cycling Meet yesterday. Griffith and Hicks led for the majority of the 35-lap race; however Griffith outfoxed Hicks to cross the finish line in One Hour 18 Minutes 38.12 Seconds.
Michael Anthony finished third while Geron Williams ended fourth, Alanzo Ambrose was fifth and Alex Medez sixth. In the Veteran’s U-45 race, Leer Nunes took top honours while Warren McKay took the runner-up spot and Junior Niles third.
Today, the cyclists will turn their attention to the 16th edition of the Victor Macedo Memorial road race which using the rolling start at 224 Peter Rose Street, Queenstown from 07:30hrs, moves along Mandela Avenue then to the East Bank Highway towards the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and finishes at the National Sports Commission on Homestretch Avenue.
Open, Juniors, Mountain Bikes, Veterans Under and Over-45 will do battle. The Veterans Over-45 and Mountain Bikes will turn around at Yarrowkabra while the others will go to the Long Creek School Junction.

