Latest update September 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Despite global concerns, Govt. steams ahead with China’s belt and road initiative

Sep 23, 2018 News 0

President David Granger (Left) leads a delegation in talks with China’s State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi and his delegation.

…starts process of identifying projects

After announcing that Guyana was taking its time, Government appears to be speeding towards executing projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – a scheme used globally by China to provide financial support for infrastructural projects..
The visit yesterday by China’s State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, has accelerated discussions just two months ago Guyana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation within the framework of the BRI.
But the BRI is increasingly causing concerns. It is seen globally as a debt trap for countries like Ghana and Sri Lanka where China in some cases ended up owning the infrastructure, including major ports.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, held bilateral talks with Yi yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commenced discussions with other agencies in order to secure their inputs to assess their needs and to identify priority areas,” Greenidge said at a ceremony where he signed a loan agreement with China.
These agencies Greenidge highlighted were represented at yesterday’s discussions with the Chinese.
“We are committed to utilizing this new framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as existing bilateral mechanisms, to channel support to critical sectors, namely infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, health and ICT, in order to bring direct benefits to our citizens.
Greenidge stated during a ceremony that the discussions focused on how Guyana and China will move forward with the cooperation areas identified under the BRI MOU.
He said while the MOU outlines broad areas of collaboration, such as policy coordination, enhancing connectivity, promoting trade and increased people-to-people exchanges among others, the two countries must now identify specific proposals and develop a mechanism by which projects and programmes in these areas, may be proposed and evaluated at the technical level.
Minister Yi said the two countries are working closely to develop an action plan to guide the implementation of the MOU.
President David Granger had said that the government “must go into these agreement with its eyes wide open”.
He said that Government recognises that Guyana needs infrastructure in order to develop and this is the main reason Guyana is courting China’s BRI.
Granger had told the media that Guyana is going to be prudent in its approach to projects under the BRI which is developing a reputation on the international stage as a debt trap for small nations of interest to China.

More in this category

Sports

NBS 40-over 2nd Div Tourney… Ali-Mohammed, Bailey & Singh spur GGC past Police into final

NBS 40-over 2nd Div Tourney… Ali-Mohammed, Bailey & Singh...

Sep 23, 2018

By Sean Devers Three-time Champions GCC beat Police by 15 runs in yesterday’s the NBS 40-overs second division semi-final at Bourda to advance to the final against the winner of two-time champions...
Read More
GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue winning ways; double success for Splinters

GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue...

Sep 23, 2018

Region One emerge champions at Indigenous Heritage Swim Meet

Region One emerge champions at Indigenous...

Sep 23, 2018

BCB/Magic Moments T20… Fyrish CC and RHT Bakewell to clash in historic final today

BCB/Magic Moments T20… Fyrish CC and RHT...

Sep 23, 2018

RANS 7s Championship… Green Machine through to quarterfinals; Mixed results for Women

RANS 7s Championship… Green Machine through...

Sep 23, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Tourney… UG pip Guardians in U-23 thriller; rain prevents Colts win

Banks DIH/GABA Tourney… UG pip Guardians in...

Sep 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]