GFF elite league season III… Hackett’s strike condemns Tigers to fourth place

The curtains fell on the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season III on Friday night at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground where a Ryan Hackett goal was enough to allow Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FC FC) a 1-0 victory over Western Tigers while Den Amstel ended their campaign with a solid 3-0 over Milerock to finish third.

Western Tigers needed three points to finish the league in second place but they couldn’t get past Conquerors that had already won the league the previous match day and with the loss they missed out on the $2million runner up prize, having to settle for fourth place $500,000 instead.

In the opening game, national winger Delon Lanferman took his tally to 20 goals in the league when he doubled Den Amstel’s lead in the 75th minute after Junior Gordon had opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

All of the West Coast Demerara based club goals came in the second half with defensive midfielder Kester Jacobs sending home the third and final goal in the 86th minute. It is a dream finish for Den Amstel in the debut season of the league and they will pocket $1million for their third place finish with the champions assured $5million and entry into the Caribbean Club Championship while dethroned champions, Guyana Defence Force Football Club finished second.

According to Chairman of the GFF Competitions Committee, Ian Alves, Cougars Football Club (CFC) which finished last will be relegated while New Amsterdam United will enter a playoff draw with respective winners of member associations’ (MA) competitions.