BCB/Magic Moments T20… Fyrish CC and RHT Bakewell to clash in historic final today

History would be created today when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) host a cricket final at the Fyrish Cricket Ground for the first time ever. The match would be contested between Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Fyrish Cricket Club (FCC).

BCB President Hilbert Foster informed that the Board is passionate about taking the game to every corner of Berbice and not only to the traditional grounds like Albion, Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant or Canje.

The Fyrish team, he disclosed would have the rare opportunity to play a final in front of their fans, family and friends while promoting the game in a village that loves the sport. With the Board scheduled to host a record 22 tournaments this year, more finals would be played at non-tradition venues.

This final would be the third to be hosted by the BCB under the Magic Moments brand. No. 48 Challengers Cricket Club defeated Skeldon to win the Upper Corentyne Zone while Young Warriors got past Rose Hall Canje to win the New Amsterdam/Canje Zone.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell defeated a strong Courtland team by 130 runs in the semifinals and would start as strong favourites, today. They would be led by National U-19 player Kevin Sinclair and he would be supported by a strong batting line up that include Kevlon Anderson, Surendra Kissoonlall, Junior Sinclair, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jonathan Rampersaud, Vidal Crandon, Keith Simpson and Damien Vantull.

Pacers Vantull, Simon Lawson and Sylus Tyndall will lead the bowing along with offspinners Junior and Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersuad and left arm spinner Keith Simpson.

Much is not known of Fyrish but the fact that they defeated Second Division power house Chesney by five-wickets in their semifinal means that they cannot be underestimated.

They would be spearheaded by Javed Mohamed, Imran Ally, Avinash Deonarine, A. Srikissoon, V. Goordial and Munilall Shirdyal. The winning team, runner-up and man-of-the-final would receive trophies and cash prizes. The winner of the Lower Corentyne Zone would join the winners of the three other Zones from Upper Corentyne, West Berbice and New Amsterdam/Canje in a grand finale for the right to be called Berbice Champion.

The Tournament is sponsored by Sueria Manufacturing under the Magic Moments brand.