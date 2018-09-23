Banks DIH/GABA Tourney… UG pip Guardians in U-23 thriller; rain prevents Colts win

Before rain washed out the feature game, Bounty Colts were leading University of Guyana (UG) Trojans 58-43 in the third quarter on Thursday night last during their first division clash of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme League which is being played at the Burnham Hard Court.

The two-time defending champions didn’t seem to miss their star player Stanton Rose much as they comfortably took control of the match with their Skipper Shaine Webster, who had 12 points before the showers came down, and company providing enough talent to outmaneuver the UG side.

In the opening game, UG Trojans pulled off an entertaining 77-76 win over Plaisance Guardians in the Under-23 division. Guardians’ Terrence Daniels continued his outstanding scoring form with a game-high 25 points in a losing cause as Jonathan Browne netted three consecutive free throws in the dying seconds of the game to earn the students a deserved win.

Kadeem Peterkin (15) Damani Thomas (14) and Darrol Williams led the scoring for UG while Nigel Bowen assisted Daniels in the Guardians’ cause with 19 points. The result has now taken the Trojans to an impressive run of three wins from four games and their coach Warren Wilson will be pleased with their showing after now proving that their win over Eagles was no fluke with victory against one of the better sides in the GABA.

Action will continue tonight at the same venue with two matches, Guardians against Pacesetters in an U-23 match at 18:30hrs followed by first division clash between Kobras and Eagles.