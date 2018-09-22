Young Guns Boxing team donate to man in need of Heart Surgery

Boxers and Promoters of the ‘Young Guns, Proving Grounds’ Boxing card slated for tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall pooled resources and took time out from their training on Thursday to give financial support to Dwayne Crawford who is in need of a heart surgery valued at 3.8 Million Dollars.

Atwell, former World Champion and now Promoter and Boxing Coach sprang into action after receiving a call about Crawford from Mrs. Gwen Williams, a Humanitarian who is always seeking to help those in need. Atwell stated that, “We are our brothers and sisters’ keepers and it is always good to give especially when individuals are in desperate need.”

The 37-year-old Crawford resides in Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara and was diagnosed with a weakened and enlarged heart. An initial echocardiogram showed that his heart muscle was severely dilated and severely weakened and as a result of this Crawford is at risk of developing Tachyarrhythmia (uncontrolled, dangerous fast beating of the heart) which can cause his heart to suddenly stop beating.

Even though Crawford has been compliant with medication use, clinic visits and has adjusted his lifestyle he still continues to have seizures and there has been no improvement to his heart. However, to prevent Crawford from having a sudden cardiac death he was recommended for a Automatic Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ACID) procedure.

For the past six months Mr. Crawford has been trying to raise funds towards this life saving surgery. He was very appreciative of the support by the boxers and thanked them for their kind gesture.

Those interested in helping Crawford can contact him on 682 7382 or donation can be deposited into his account at Demerara Bank, Account #203-0435.