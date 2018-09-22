Latest update September 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Softball action on tomorrow at DCC

Sep 22, 2018 Sports 0

Mark Harold

The Permaul’s Trading, Khan’s Trading and Back to Eden Softball tournament is set to continue tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club with several matches. Regal Masters will face Success Masters from 10:00hrs and Tropical Masters will play Regal Masters from 13:00hrs on pitch one.
On pitch two, Albion Masters will take on Narine Masters (10:00hrs) and Regal Allstars will tackle Beach Knight from 13:00hrs. Meanwhile, a decent bowling performance from pacer Mark Harold handed SVC Allstars a nine-wicket win over Spikeland Challengers on Sunday last.
Playing at Malteenoes Sports Club, Harold picked up 3-8 off four overs to help bowl out Spikeland Challengers for 41, batting first. SVC had little hiccups in their chase, responding with 43-1 in 4.5 overs.

More in this category

Sports

2018 Indigenous Heritage Games…. Orealla/Siparuta and Kamarang win opening matches following official opening

2018 Indigenous Heritage Games…. Orealla/Siparuta and Kamarang...

Sep 22, 2018

The 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games (IHG) was officially kicked off by Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock yesterday morning at the at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) Ground,...
Read More
GBBC’s Young Guns Boxing Card… Bajan King predicts 2nd round KO tonight

GBBC’s Young Guns Boxing Card… Bajan King...

Sep 22, 2018

GCUSA AGM slated for November 29

GCUSA AGM slated for November 29

Sep 22, 2018

Indigenous Heritage Sports… Orealla/Siparuta represented by a 62-member team

Indigenous Heritage Sports…...

Sep 22, 2018

RHTY&SC/BCB/Bakewell Nasir Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament Unveiled

RHTY&SC/BCB/Bakewell Nasir Memorial One-Day...

Sep 22, 2018

NOC secure final date with Reliance Hustlers following win over Imam Bacchus SC

NOC secure final date with Reliance Hustlers...

Sep 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The plight of independents

    People get the government they deserve. The complaints about the quality of local government should therefore not be placed... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]