Softball action on tomorrow at DCC

The Permaul’s Trading, Khan’s Trading and Back to Eden Softball tournament is set to continue tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club with several matches. Regal Masters will face Success Masters from 10:00hrs and Tropical Masters will play Regal Masters from 13:00hrs on pitch one.

On pitch two, Albion Masters will take on Narine Masters (10:00hrs) and Regal Allstars will tackle Beach Knight from 13:00hrs. Meanwhile, a decent bowling performance from pacer Mark Harold handed SVC Allstars a nine-wicket win over Spikeland Challengers on Sunday last.

Playing at Malteenoes Sports Club, Harold picked up 3-8 off four overs to help bowl out Spikeland Challengers for 41, batting first. SVC had little hiccups in their chase, responding with 43-1 in 4.5 overs.