RHTY&SC/BCB/Bakewell Nasir Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament Unveiled

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) have teamed up with bread giants Bakewell to host a One Day Cricket Tournament for Second Division Teams in Berbice being held in honour of the Late Naeem Nasir, former owner of Bakewell.

Nasir, who was called to higher service on October 9, 2012 following a lifetime of achievements was most of all a passionate supporter of sports and a true believer in Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the RHTY&SC, MS.

The club has benefitted from cricket sponsorship from Bakewell since 2000 and since his death, has kept his memory alive through the sport.

The Tournament would be on October 7 next at the Area ‘H’ Ground and would involve eight Second Division teams including Rose Hall Town Bakewell. The One-Day knockout tournament would be played on a 5-Overs per side basis and the main objective is to assist in the promotion of the game at the grassroots level.

Foster noted that due to a massive BCB schedule which includes a record 22 tournaments, the Board is being forced to reduce the duration and size of several tournaments. Among the other teams scheduled to play are Tamarind Root, Fyrish, Courtland, Jai Hind, Belvedere United, Albion and Whim.

The Winning team would take home $100 000 and a trophy, 1st Runner-up $50,000 and trophy, 2nd Runner-up $30,000 and trophy and the 3rd Runner-up, $20,000 and trophy. The club and by extension the BCB would forever be grateful to Bakewell and Nasir for their support between 2000 to the time of his passing in 2012.

Nasir’s sponsorship would have assisted in the development of players the likes of Esuan and Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Delbert Hicks, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Kevlon Anderson, Shabika Gajnabi, Dominique Rikhi, Renwick Batson, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shailendra Shameer, Murphy La Rose and Abdel Fudadin who all played for Berbice and Guyana at different levels.

The Company has also sponsored a T20 tournament for the BCB in a joint deal with the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) of Guyana in 2014. Foster who is also the Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC also hailed the contribution of Bakewell’s General Manager, Mr. Rajin Ganga.

Ganga, in brief remarks noted that he was greatly impressed by the outstanding work of the BCB and the RHTY&SC and as such felt privileged to work along with both organisations. The late Nasir, Ganga noted was a passionate believer in using sports as a medium to challenge the energies of vibrant young minds.

His two favourite sports were cricket and lawn tennis and massive investments were made in both. Bakewell, he stated has full confidence in the organising skills of the Board.