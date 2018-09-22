Latest update September 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Paragon Indoor hockey C/ship in T&T… St. Joseph’s boys and GCC Bingo Spartans girls shine

Sep 22, 2018 Sports 0

GCC Bingo Spartans U16 Champs

Madison Fernandes, Girls U16 MVP on the attack.

St Joseph’s boys U16 and U19 teams.

As a result of the successful junior hockey programme and competitions staged over the past two years by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), the ‘Land of Many Waters’ was well represented at Paragon Hockey Club’s 4th Youth Indoor Tournament in the Twin-Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, last weekend.
The St. Joseph’s boys and GCC Bingo Spartans girls, despite both being on their first overseas tour, surprised all by taking the gold for Guyana in Under-16 division. The St. Josephs boys stormed through the pool rounds beating all opponents except for Diego Secondary to whom they lost a close 2-1 battle.
With Diego losing to the Futuristiks, St. Joseph’s gained a spot in the semi-finals as the top finisher in the pool round. St. Joseph then defeated the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School (NRMSS) also of Guyana in their semi-final to set up a repeat match with Diego, which edged past Futuristiks in the other semi-final.
The St. Josephs boys’ team were up for the challenge in the entertaining final as they managed to reverse their fortunes against Diego with a 4-2 victory to lift the trophy. Tournament leading scorer, Warren Williams, was on fire for St. Joseph’s, chalking up a pair of goals in the final with Nandalall Persaud and Louis Adams scoring one each.
St. Joseph’s secured several individual awards at the final presentation with Warren Williams receiving the Most Goals Award, Paul DeAndrade receiving the Best Goalkeeper Award for Under-21s and both Paul DeAndrade and Nandalall Persaud being named to the All Star selection.
The NRMSS, which comprised of students of that school, appeared to be the youngest team in the competition but managed to finish in a creditable fourth position. The GCC Bingo Spartans were even more dominant in the girls under-16 competition, winning all but one of their pool matches which they drew against a combined school team aptly named COMBINED

Warren Williams – U16 Most Goals Scorer

With COMBINED defeating the Magnolias in their semi-final, they would have a third crack at the Spartans in the girls’ U-16 final. The COMBINED goalkeeper put on a fantastic performance in the final and made the Spartans sweat to earn their opener minutes into the second half through a penalty corner shot from tournament top scorer Sarah Klautky.
While COMBINED had their chances, the Spartans earned several penalty corners in the second half which were well defended by COMBINED to keep the score at 1-0. The final buzzer would leave the Spartans celebrating their undefeated run to the title.
Spartans carted off four individual awards at the presentation after the final with Madison Fernandes securing the Most Valuable Player, Sarah Klautky receiving the Most Goals award, Jessica Mittelholzer the Best Goalkeeper having conceded no goals, and Makeda Harding being named to the All-star team for defenders.
The St Joseph’s girls and boys finished at the bottom of the table in their respective Under-21 competitions but, with those teams comprising of many players still under the age of 16, have a bright future.

More in this category

Sports

2018 Indigenous Heritage Games…. Orealla/Siparuta and Kamarang win opening matches following official opening

2018 Indigenous Heritage Games…. Orealla/Siparuta and Kamarang...

Sep 22, 2018

The 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games (IHG) was officially kicked off by Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock yesterday morning at the at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) Ground,...
Read More
GBBC’s Young Guns Boxing Card… Bajan King predicts 2nd round KO tonight

GBBC’s Young Guns Boxing Card… Bajan King...

Sep 22, 2018

GCUSA AGM slated for November 29

GCUSA AGM slated for November 29

Sep 22, 2018

Indigenous Heritage Sports… Orealla/Siparuta represented by a 62-member team

Indigenous Heritage Sports…...

Sep 22, 2018

RHTY&SC/BCB/Bakewell Nasir Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament Unveiled

RHTY&SC/BCB/Bakewell Nasir Memorial One-Day...

Sep 22, 2018

NOC secure final date with Reliance Hustlers following win over Imam Bacchus SC

NOC secure final date with Reliance Hustlers...

Sep 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The plight of independents

    People get the government they deserve. The complaints about the quality of local government should therefore not be placed... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]