Paragon Indoor hockey C/ship in T&T… St. Joseph’s boys and GCC Bingo Spartans girls shine

As a result of the successful junior hockey programme and competitions staged over the past two years by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), the ‘Land of Many Waters’ was well represented at Paragon Hockey Club’s 4th Youth Indoor Tournament in the Twin-Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, last weekend.

The St. Joseph’s boys and GCC Bingo Spartans girls, despite both being on their first overseas tour, surprised all by taking the gold for Guyana in Under-16 division. The St. Josephs boys stormed through the pool rounds beating all opponents except for Diego Secondary to whom they lost a close 2-1 battle.

With Diego losing to the Futuristiks, St. Joseph’s gained a spot in the semi-finals as the top finisher in the pool round. St. Joseph then defeated the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School (NRMSS) also of Guyana in their semi-final to set up a repeat match with Diego, which edged past Futuristiks in the other semi-final.

The St. Josephs boys’ team were up for the challenge in the entertaining final as they managed to reverse their fortunes against Diego with a 4-2 victory to lift the trophy. Tournament leading scorer, Warren Williams, was on fire for St. Joseph’s, chalking up a pair of goals in the final with Nandalall Persaud and Louis Adams scoring one each.

St. Joseph’s secured several individual awards at the final presentation with Warren Williams receiving the Most Goals Award, Paul DeAndrade receiving the Best Goalkeeper Award for Under-21s and both Paul DeAndrade and Nandalall Persaud being named to the All Star selection.

The NRMSS, which comprised of students of that school, appeared to be the youngest team in the competition but managed to finish in a creditable fourth position. The GCC Bingo Spartans were even more dominant in the girls under-16 competition, winning all but one of their pool matches which they drew against a combined school team aptly named COMBINED

With COMBINED defeating the Magnolias in their semi-final, they would have a third crack at the Spartans in the girls’ U-16 final. The COMBINED goalkeeper put on a fantastic performance in the final and made the Spartans sweat to earn their opener minutes into the second half through a penalty corner shot from tournament top scorer Sarah Klautky.

While COMBINED had their chances, the Spartans earned several penalty corners in the second half which were well defended by COMBINED to keep the score at 1-0. The final buzzer would leave the Spartans celebrating their undefeated run to the title.

Spartans carted off four individual awards at the presentation after the final with Madison Fernandes securing the Most Valuable Player, Sarah Klautky receiving the Most Goals award, Jessica Mittelholzer the Best Goalkeeper having conceded no goals, and Makeda Harding being named to the All-star team for defenders.

The St Joseph’s girls and boys finished at the bottom of the table in their respective Under-21 competitions but, with those teams comprising of many players still under the age of 16, have a bright future.