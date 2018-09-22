Over 40 entries for RCMTC Horse Race Meet Tomorrow at Alness

Latest update September 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

The Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) is expected to be a hive of activity tomorrow when the club hosts a one-day Horse Race Meet at the club’s track Alness, Corentyne, Berbice.
Six races are listed for the day and reports from the organisers have indicated that over 40 horses have so far entered and an exciting day of racing is anticipated.
Among the horses entered already are Seven Dust, Lucky Star, Not this Time, Mary Ann, Orion, Party Time, Kentucky Woman, Slim Shady and Gypsie Princess. The feature event is for horses classified H and Lower over 1200m for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy.
The other events listed are for J and Lower horses over a distance of 1200m with a first prize of $160,000 and trophy. The event for 2 Year Old Maiden animals carries a winning prize of $100,000 and trophy over 1000m.
The horses classified L1 and Lower will be competing for a winner’s take of $100,000 and trophy over 1200m. There is an event for L2 and Lower animals also over 1200m with the winner taking home $70,000 and trophy.
The other event is another 1200m affair for the L3 and Lower animals for a first prize of 50,000 and trophy. There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers.
Among sponsors are Ansa Mc Al, Attorney at Law Rajendra Poonai and Leisure Inn Hotel.
Race time is 12:00hrs.

