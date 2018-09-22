Mom, baby, boyfriend die in E’bo Coast smash-up

A male nurse, a mom and a six month old baby are now dead, following a gruesome collision on the Jib Public Road on the Essequibo Coast yesterday. The male nurse has been identified as Carwin Paul, 38, of Walton Hall on the Essequibo Coast.

Police last night identified the mother as Tristiana Joseph, 19, of Dredge Creek, Pomeroon, Essequibo.

The baby was identified as Javon Joseph.

Based on reports reaching this publication, the accident occurred sometime around 14:15hrs yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that Carwin Paul was the driver of a Toyota Spacio, PSS 2174, in which his 19-year-old girlfriend and her baby were passengers.

Additional investigations revealed that the Toyota Spacio was proceeding west along the main public road allegedly at a fast rate, while a Toyota pickup, GPP 5305 was approaching from the opposite direction.

It is believed that the driver of the car lost control while approaching the Jib/Paradise bridge, and came into the path of the Toyota pickup.

The impact severely crushed the passenger end of the car, resulting in the instant death of the six-month-old.

Paul and the female occupant on the other hand were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.

The driver of the pickup reportedly sustained minor injuries, and is presently assisting with the investigations.

Paul who formerly worked as a community health worker at the Charity Health Centre, died while being transported to the Suddie Public Hospital; reportedly from the head injuries he sustained. The female occupant died a few hours later.

Kaietuer News understands that the now dead man and the mom shared a relationship. It was further disclosed that the man was on his way to Charity so that his 19 year old girlfriend could return to the Pomeroon.

First responders to the scene claim that they did not see exactly what transpired. They noted, however, that many accidents have occurred near the Jib Bridge.