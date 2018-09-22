Indigenous Heritage Sports… Orealla/Siparuta represented by a 62-member team

Latest update September 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Orealla Toshao Carl Peneux and Siparuta Councilor Kingsley Hutson accepts the uniforms from Godwyn Allicock.

The villages of Orealla/Siparuta in Region #6 would be represented by a strong 62-member contingent at this year’s Indigenous Heritage Sports which commenced yesterday under the theme: “Proud of our Indigenous Identity – Celebrating in Unity”.
Male and female teams would be contesting football, cricket, volleyball and swimming at the games which will conclude tomorrow with the finals at the Everest Cricket Ground, Camp Street and Carifesta Avenue.
Prior to the departure of the confident teams, the Regional Democratic Council, Region #6 made a presentation of uniforms to Orealla Toshao Carl Peneux and Siparuta Councilor Kingsley Hutson.
Making the presentation on behalf of the Region was Sports Officer, Godwyn Allicock.

