Hit-and run driver kills man in presence of pregnant wife

Police are on the hunt for a driver who was behind the wheel of a car that killed a young driver during a horrific hit-and-run Thursday night.

Dead is Chapil Dave Kumar, 23, of Groenveldt, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Kumar and his pregnant wife were reportedly waiting for a taxi in front of Tiwari Drug Store, Uitvlugt Public Road, when a car, believed to a white Toyota 192, came speeding from nowhere and struck him.

The couple had left home to purchase Chinese food.

Kumar reportedly fell on the bonnet before being dragged several feet, a close relative told Kaieteur News last evening. One of his legs was severed below the knee and found in the compound of the drug store.

His body was mangled and it is believed his neck was broken. According to the sister, her brother is a father of a three-year daughter with the wife, Roshini, now several months pregnant.

She disclosed that the accident occurred between 10:45-11:00pm.

Kumar was said to be a devoted, hard-working family man who sold perfumes and other haberdasheries for a living.

The family took to social media, appealing for information to identify and bring the driver to justice.

Several numbers were listed for persons who may have information to call 592-611-6931/ 671-1059/ 612-3624/ 676-5708 / 639-6170.

According a relative, there are security cameras in the neighbourhood and investigators are working to check the images.

There has been information coming in that the driver may be from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, further up the Coast. Kumar would have celebrated his 24 birthday today.