GuySuCo superintendent dies after being struck by reversing truck

A motorcyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a truck which was reversing out of a yard.

Dead is Rajendranauth Haroldsingh, called Jerry 52, of Lot 28 Reliance Abandon, East Canje Berbice.

Singh a father of two and a Harvesting Superintendent from the Special Purposes Unit (SPU) of the Rose Hall Estate was reportedly on his way home around 12:30 hrs on motorcycle CF 1615.

While in the vicinity of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, he was struck by motor Canter GWW 1831, owned and driven by Mohandass Meenkum called Marvin, 36, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

Singh had just finished supervising workers in the backdam and was heading home when he was struck by the Canter, which suddenly began reversing out of the yard.

He was hurled to the opposite side of the road.

Singh was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed.

His wife, Zandra Singh, who also works at the Rose Hall Estate stated that she spoke to her husband a few hours prior to the tragedy. She got the message at work, but was told that it was a “minor accident.” She contacted her daughter who arrived at the hospital first.

Mrs. Singh said when she reached the hospital, she was not allowed to see her husband, and subsequently learnt that he died.

Singh leaves to mourn his wife, his two children a son and daughter ages 29 and 26, his ailing father one brother and two sisters.

Meenkum was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

In the meanwhile, Commander of the Police ‘B’ Division Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken, Officer in Charge of Traffic, Assistant Superintendent Timothy Williams, a number of other officers and Pastor Phillips of the Cops and Faith Organisation in Berbice visited the victim’s family.