GCUSA AGM slated for November 29

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCUSA) will be held on November 29 at the Mayor and City Council Union Hall Building, Woolford Avenue at 17:00hrs.
Members are asked to note that resolutions and amendments must be presented at least one month prior to the meeting. Agenda includes elections of office bearers.

