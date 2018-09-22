GBBC’s Young Guns Boxing Card… Bajan King predicts 2nd round KO tonight

It promises to be a night of exhilarating fistic fury as all roads lead to Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) for the Guyana Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBC) Young Guns ‘The Proving Ground’ five-bout Professional Boxing Card, tonight.

The main bout features 30-year-old Barbadian Keithland King and 29-year-old Guyanese Super Middleweight Champion Derick Richmond in what should an action packed six-round battle.

The Middleweight division is 160lbs and King, with two knockouts in his two professional fights, weighed in at 159lbs yesterday when the weigh-in was held at Abdool & Abdool, the office of GBBC’s President, Peter Abdool, Avenue of the Republic.

However, Richmond, with a professional record of 11 fights, 5 wins with 4 KOs, 4 losses and 1 draw was 14lbs (174lbs) overweight when he stepped on the scale. The Berbician Richmond, making a return to the ring for the first time since 2016, blamed his overweight status on the faulty scale used by his Coach Orlon ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers to weigh him yesterday and indicated that he weighed, 162 lbs.

Richmond was given two hours to shed the excess weight but it was unlikely that he would lose more than six pounds. According to Abdool, if Richmond does not make the weight then the fight will be changed to a catch-weight division with the approval of King for it to be sanctioned.

”I am very confident of victory here since I have sparred with the best in the World in the USA including former WBA Light Middleweight Champion American Austin Trout and I am taking my crown back to Barbados” King said.

”I am not predicting anything but if I chance for a knockout comes along I will take it,” said Richmond. Abdool said boxers need to be disciplined with time as some of the fighters turned up after the scheduled 15:00hrs starting time for the weigh-in while he said the young boxers must start doing things that are done in Championship bouts to prepare them for that level from now.

”Guyana is known for producing good fighters and its imperative that this Card is held since it was seven months since boxing was last staged at CASH. We (GBBC) want to organise pro cards once every month” Abdool said.

James Moore face Romeo Norville in a Light Heavyweight contest, Joel Williamson will make his Professional debut against Green in the 140 pounds Junior Welterweight class, Delon Charles with face-off with Terrence Adams in Featherweight match-up while Rewinna David, who turned after the weigh-in was finished, will fight Ansilla Norville in the lone female bout of the night. Banks DIH, Fly Jamaica and Courts are the major sponsors.

The card starts at 20:00hrs and tickets cost $1,000 for stands and $2,000 for Ring side and gates open at 19:00hrs.