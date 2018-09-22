‘Fifty’ remanded for killing handyman

A Linden resident who allegedly went into hiding after killing a handyman was yesterday arraigned before a City Magistrate where a murder charge was read to him.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Hazel called ‘Fifty’, of Lot 24 Silver City, Wismar, Linden, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on September 15, last, at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden, he inflicted injuries upon Leron Barron, which caused his death.

Hazel was represented by Attorney-at-law, Stanley Moore who told the court that his client has never been charged before and he is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne disclosed that the file is incomplete and asked for time to complete the file.

It was reported that on September 15, last about 11:00 hrs, Barron, 55, of 59 Old Kara Kara Mackenzie, Linden was approached by the defendant who was armed with a piece of wood.

According to information, the two got into an argument and Hazel dealt Barron several lashes about his head and body after Barron accused him of dealing with cocaine.

Hazel then fled the scene before police arrived.

Barron was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed.

Barron was known for doing odd jobs around the Mackenzie Market.

A post mortem examination revealed that he died because of brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

Hazel was remanded to prison for the offence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The father of one was also instructed to make his next court appearance on October 8 in the Linden Magistrates’ Court.