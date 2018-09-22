Dem boys seh …Don’t lef you wife and try to play smart

When some men lef dem wife to go to a foreign land, dem does expect de woman to think bout dem all de time. Dem does even expect de woman to mek bread out of stone while dem sporting. Porkknockers does go in de bush and send home money. Some of dem come out and find a nice house but some of dem come out and ain’t see nutten. Dat situation play out de odda day when a certain man who was a Minister in Jagdeo government lef he wife to go overseas to wuk. After de first month, he send a text to de wife in Guyana.

Dear Darling Gita,

I can’t send you my salary dis month because of de anti-money laundering thing wha Guyana going through and de global market crisis. Dis crisis has affected my Firm’s performance, so I am sending 100 kisses.

You are my sweetheart, please adjust.*_KISS KISS KISS MUAH KISS KISS X 100_*

Your loving husband, *Tuna Singh*_

His wife, Gita, replied…

Darling, Thanks for the 100 kisses._

Below is the list of expenses I paid with the Kisses…:_

_1. The Milk man agreed on 2 kisses for one month’s milk.

_2. The electricity man, Kooldip Singh, agreed not to disconnect only after 7 kisses.

_3. Your landlord Kerpal Singh comes every day to take 2 or 3 kisses instead of the monthly rent.

_4. Supermarket owner Jaswant Singh did not accept kisses only, so I gave him other items. I hope you understand._

_5. Miscellaneous expenses 40 kisses._

Please don’t worry about me, I still have a balance of 35 kisses and I hope I can survive the month using dis balance. Shall I plan the same for the next month?

Your Sweet Heart,

*Gita*

Almost immediately the husband, Mr. Singh, replied:

On my way to the bank to effect the money transfer. Dem boys want fuh know wha she gon do wid de 35 kisses dat she got lef.

Talk half and don’t keep money from any woman.