Child-rapist commits suicide to escape life sentence

Latest update September 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Sentenced to serve a life sentence for raping a five-year-old, 52-year-old Deosaran Narine chose death instead.
Narine, called ‘Cha-Cha’, and ‘Kumar’, was reportedly found dead in his Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara home yesterday. He had apparently ingested a poisonous substance.
Narine’s suicide came three days after Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry jailed him for life in his absence, for engaging in sexual activity with a five-year-old girl back in 2014.
A jury had found him guilty of the offence.
The accused, who is an amputee, had reportedly left the court before his sentencing last Tuesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His Attorney was unable to account for his whereabouts.
Kaieteur News understands that Narine contacted a female relative Thursday night and informed her of his intention to take his own life, rather than face a lifetime in prison.
“He tell she that he get sentence to life and he not able (with jail) and will kill heself,” a source said.
The relative reportedly notified the police and Narine’s body was found in his home at around 12:30 hrs yesterday.
It is alleged that during May 2014, Narine engaged in sexual activity with a child/family member.
He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge at the commencement of his trial at the High Court in Georgetown.
Narine is said to have sucked the back of the girl’s neck and then inserted his index finger into her vagina.
He had then told the child not to tell anyone. However, she confided in her guardians.
In arriving at a sentence for Narine, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry took into consideration all the aggravating and mitigating factors.
The Judge also considered the psychological impact the incident had on the child, since according to the Judge, she told a counsellor that she still feels sad and hurt.
According to the High Court Judge, the sentence will send a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated.
Narine would have been eligible for parole after serving 25 years.
