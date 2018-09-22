2018 Indigenous Heritage Games…. Orealla/Siparuta and Kamarang win opening matches following official opening

The 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games (IHG) was officially kicked off by Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock yesterday morning at the at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) Ground, Carifesta Avenue and Camp Street before the preliminary matches of the male and female football competition got underway.

During the opening ceremony of the three day event, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, highlighted that due to the same games last year, a number of indigenous athletes are now representing Guyana in football.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton shared that he would like to see the IHG growing from strength to strength with the aim of Guyana being able to field a team sometime in the future at the World Indigenous Games.

The IHG has quickly become a yearly tradition and this year’s sporting activities (football, archery, swimming, volleyball and cricket) and family fun day will be held under the theme “Proud of our Indigenous Identity – Celebrating in Unity”.

All of the events will be held at the Everest ground except the swimming events, which will be hosted at the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, today from 10:00hrs with archery and cricket scheduled to get underway simultaneously today at Everest.

Orealla-Siparuta edged Paruima 3-2 in a thriller of an opening match in the male football competition yesterday morning. Scoring for the winners were Stifano Peneux with a double in the 50th and 52nd minute while Ziggy Lewis broke the 2-2 deadlock two minutes before full-time to give Orealla-Siparuta a dream start in the competition.

Dorwin Percy and Tyson McNaughton scored one goal each for the losing Paruima side.

In the opening women’s football clash, Kamarang Tunnel Tigers ruthlessly mauled the developing St. Cuthbert’s Mission side 16-0. It was the St. Cuthbert’s ladies first competitive game and they had a fiery baptism as Elnixa martin led the Tigers with seven goals.

Also scoring for Kamarang were Therma Ali and Cheryl Edwards with three goals each while Neza Williams notched two goals and Simone Willie with a solitary strike. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is expecting to have over 600 sportsmen and women hailing from Indigenous villages across Guyana’s 10 regions competing in the Games for several cash prizes and trophies.

More than $1.5M in cash and trophies will be up for grabs with winner of the men and women’s football competitions pocketing $300,000 and a trophy each; runners-up $200,000 and a trophy each.

The winners of both male and female cricket competitions will enjoy $150,000 and a trophy each with second place finishers carting of $100,000 and a trophy each. In addition to the headline sports, the weekend’s activities would offer a number of novelty sports, namely: piwari drinking, hot tuma pot eating, fire wood bursting competition and lime and spoon race, among other games.