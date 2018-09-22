11 lawyers represent Ryan Crawford

Ryan Crawford, the lawyer who was caught on video going off on a expletive lased rant against a police traffic rank who had stopped him and requested to see his documents, was slapped with five charges yesterday when he appeared before magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Crawford who is being represented by a battery of lawyers, eleven to be exact, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge of riotous behaviour, use of obscene language in a public, uncertified motor vehicle, prohibition of tinted glass and failure to produce driver’s licence.

Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin spoke for the team, which included Teni Housty and Pauline Chase. Mr. Datadin identified the other attorneys-at-law in the team as Joel Edmond, Anessa Chow, Ganesh Hera, Ramesh Rajkumar, Chandra Sohan, Horatio Edmonson, Lloyd Thomas and Ian Smith.

Crawford was released on his own recognizance after the prosecution offered no objection on bail. Crawford was then told to return to the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court on October 10, next.

The events that led to Crawford being charged yesterday, began on September 13, last, when, he, Crawford was stopped by a traffic rank on the Yorkshire Hall Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and asked to produced his documents.

The traffic rank was recording the occurrence on his cell phone at the time.

Crawford was seen and heard in the video which went on to become viral on social media, cussing out the policeman, using expletives over 32 times in the four-minute video. The issue went on to spark a debate that has left sections of society divided on whether Crawford was wrong or right.

The Bar Association of Guyana issued a statement in relation to the Crawford saga, which stated, “The Bar Council holds its members to the highest standards of ethics and conduct and implores them to conduct themselves, at all times, in a manner befitting that of our most noble and esteemed profession.”

Some persons when asked how they felt about what was being said in the statement in light of the fact that the policeman was grossly disrespected, said it showed the gross disrespect for the working class by the more fortunate in Guyana.