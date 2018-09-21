The Hardware Depot donates Raincoats to BCB

It is not very often that Corporate Guyana walks in unannounced into a sports organisation office and pledge assistance. This was the case three weeks ago when Marketing Executive of The Hardware Depot, Raymond Haniff visited New Amsterdam based office of the Berbice Cricket Board and pledged a donation of twenty raincoats.

The offer was then doubled to forty after Haniff consulted with his Managing Director, Bonny Singh. On Tuesday last, The Hardware Depot handed over the raincoats to BCB President Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation at its Charlotte Street, Georgetown Head Office.

A delighted Foster after accepting the donation, expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of The Hardware Depot for their investment into Berbice cricket. The raincoats would be shared out to groundsmen at facilities where the game is being played, regularly.

These include Albion, Port Mourant, Skeldon, Rose Hall Town, Rose Hall Canje Welfare, Blairmont, Bush Lot, Cotton Tree, Kendall’s Union, No.73, Fyrish, Jai Hind and Tamarind Root. The Board, Foster informed, is currently working on a proposal to obtain at least three pitch covers by the middle of next year that would be used across Berbice whenever quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches are being played.

Foster assured the Company that the donation would be used for the intended purpose and be taken care of. The BCB he stated was open to partnership with major Companies across Guyana as it strives to make sure that Berbice cricket remains the best on and off the field.

One of the main objectives of the Board is to make sure that clubs are assisted as much as possible to fulfill their mandate to members.

Marketing Executive Raymond Haniff who served as Assistant Secretary of the BCB under the Presidency of Keith Foster, stated that he was very impressed by the current Administration. Managing Director Bonny Singh stated that he was delighted to assist Berbice cricket as he strongly believes in using sports as an alternative to a life on the streets. He also expressed confidence that the relationship between the BCB and The Hardware Depot, would be successful.