Scotiabank to celebrate 50th Anniversary with Major Golf event

The highly anticipated Scotiabank Annual Golf Tournament which forms part of the entity’s 50th anniversary celebrations will be contested on Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club.

This grand tournament continues a tradition by the bank in support of golf and the LGC, a strong partnership for many years, the tournament is one of the main attractions at the LGC with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes and generates one of the largest fields of players every year.

The tournament will feature the top two winners in three categories and the Best Gross and Best Net Winner Overall. Prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin will also be awarded.

In announcing their support for the event, Scotiabank’s Country Manager, Mr. Raymond Smith stated that since Scotiabank opened its first branch in Guyana in 1968, they have played an integral role in the country by funding the development of industry, sports, charities, created employment and contributed to the national coffers, paying more than $8B in taxes in just the last four years.

