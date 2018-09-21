Kilcoy/Chesney murder/suicide…Albion police sergeant who left victim alone with killer husband ‘cleared’

Allegations that were made against a female police sergeant attached to the Albion Police Station by relatives of the murdered mother of three, Rohini Lakhan, called ‘Subrina’, were investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility Berbice.

The investigation has since concluded and the sergeant was ‘cleared’ of all the allegations made. This is according to the country’s crime chief Lyndon Alves.

While Alves did not delve into details of the matter he did confirm that the investigation was completed “and based on investigations the police were cleared based on the actions”.

The sergeant was accused of accepting a bribe from the sister of Ramesh Ramdeen, the husband of Lakhan who also killed himself after viciously murdering his wife at their home in Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice.

The family was also outraged that the sergeant left Lakhan at home with her husband although the court had granted a protection order against him. The rank was required to accompany the woman to uplift her belongings and ensure that she left the home in their presence.

The investigation was launched by Alves after the allegations were made public through the media and after relatives had expressed an interest in taking the matter up to higher authorities.

Meanwhile, efforts to contact the family for a comment on the outcome of the matter were unsuccessful.

An attorney in Berbice had stated that the police were culpable for leaving Lakhan in the home with Ramdeen. He had explained that “their role was to ensure compliance with the order. So until the order was complied with…that is, the safe distance away from the husband as ordered, their role did not end”.

He stressed that by leaving, whether on request or not, the police were defying the court presence.

Ramdeen’s sister who was present at the home with the police for Lakhan to pack her belongings had stated that after her sister-in-law took some time to pack, the police left and she followed.

Rohini Lakhan’s life ended brutally on Monday after years of abuse at the hands of her partner, Ramesh Ramdeen. Using a cutlass, he slashed her throat and slit his own, killing both of them and leaving behind their three children.